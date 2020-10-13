Modern biofloc fishing farming project launched at Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :First of its own kind, a latest biofloc fish farming project was launched at Tehsil Alipur of Muzaffargarh district.

Under the project farming , up-to 4,000 of fish could be produced in a compound of 4 metres.

Muhammad Ali, a youth of Alipur, has opened the project.

Talking to APP, he informed that on a small areas of land, this type of farming can be carried out to earn good profit.

He claimed that forex exchange could be earned by export fish through this methodology adding that it can easily meet the demand of fish in the country too.

Ali stated that the farming is already underway in developed countries while in Pakistan it has been launched first time.