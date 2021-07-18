Modern cameras installed at M-5 Motorway for vehicle monitoring

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Motorways Police installed modern cameras at M-5 Motorway, Multan to Sukkur, to monitor vehicles speed and upgrade vehicular surveillance.

Motorway DSP Aabid Mirza, while talking to APP, stated the installation of modern cameras would help improve monitoring of the vehicles.

Similarly, it would also help taking action against violation of traffic rules, including wrong take-over, misguided indicators, use of wrong lanes and some others. The M-5 Motorway covers different cities including Multan, Jalalpur Pirwala, Ahmed Pur Sharqia, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Obaaro, Punnu Aaqil and Sukkur.

He informed that Rs 2.89 billions were spent on the project. The cameras will also provide facility in upgrading automatic challan system, he remarked and added that all these cameras would be made functional very soon.

There are 11 inter-changes and 12 service areas at M-5, he mentioned. He recalled that M-5 was inaugurated on November 5,2019. In case of emergency, the Motorways Police would be able to provide swift services through these cameras.