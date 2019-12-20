Modern camping pods installed in Kalash valley to facilitate tourists

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Managing Director Tourism, Junaid Khan on Friday said that new camping pods equipped with two rooms, one kitchen and bathroom have been installed in Kalash valley to facilitate local and foreign tourists.

In a statement, he said that these modern camping pods were installed in Bumburet valley where annual Choimus festival was in progress.

The Choimus is a winter festival celebrated to welcome the new year. It is celebrated by feasting, drinking and merry making. It is thanksgiving function to Almighty for their bumper crops, fruits, animals and eatable stores for winter.

People sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty, rejoice with wine, fruit, assemble for dancing, singing and enjoy every event and moment in this festival.

MD Tourism said that new tourist resorts have been identified and being developed in Thandyani, Yektangi, Bashigramn, Sharan, Gabeen Jaba and Sheikhbadin.

He said that special focus was being paid to promote cultural and religious tourism in the province to general revenue and create more jobs.