Modern Cardiology Center To Be Inaugurated Soon In District:DC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A cardiology center equipped with modern facilities is going to be inaugurated soon while the establishment of a Waste Management Company (WASA) has been approved.This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan while addressing the ceremony held in his honour at Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry office here on Thursday.

The DC said that final decision regarding taken out of ‘Gawala Colony’ from the city would do in next week.

He said "we are in contact with government for establishment of Burn Unit in Sargodha to which residents of the district get good news soon".

Action against encroachments were being carried out on a daily basis while to resolve traffic problems all the concerned departments have to play their role,the DC said.

Earlier, the DC Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan reviewed Police Khidmat Center,NADRA desk and Revenue van at Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The President SCCI Sajid Hussain Tarar presented the DC a commemorative shield on the occasion.

