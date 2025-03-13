Modern Cath Lab Inaugurated At Khyber Teaching Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Health Advisor, Ehtesham Ali, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cath Lab unit at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).
The ceremony was attended by the Health Secretary and DG Health.
Speaking at the event, Ehtesham Ali praised the hospital administration and staff, emphasizing that the new facility will greatly benefit heart patients across the province.
He announced that all procedures in the Cath Lab will be covered under the Sehat Sahulat Card to ensure maximum accessibility for patients.
The Health Advisor directed the hospital administration to maintain high standards under the Sehat Card program to provide top-quality care.
He also highlighted the government’s efforts to establish Cath Labs in all divisional hospitals, ensuring quality cardiac treatment facilities are available closer to the people.
