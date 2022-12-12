Modern chair lift zip line to be installed at Kidney Hill: Administrator Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Monday said that a modern chair lift zip line will be installed at Kidney Hill on the basis of a public-private partnership.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Monday said that a modern chair lift zip line will be installed at Kidney Hill on the basis of a public-private partnership.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Parks and Horticulture Department of KMC and DMCs in his office here, said a statement.

He directed the concerned officers to immediately clean the debris and removed structures from the roads and arteries. "I will personally visit and inspect all major roads and arteries managed by KMC," he said.

"In Bagh Ibn Qasim, to highlight the colors of the culture of different friend countries, corners will be made with the Names of these countries. Trees will be planted around all major and important roads of Karachi, he said.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman was briefed by the concerned officers of Parks and Horticulture of all districts regarding the roads and parks within their respective limits.

He issued instructions to make the parks green and beautiful at the earliest.

The administrator directed that liaisoning with DMCs, Cantonment Boards and other relevant institutions should be increased for the betterment of the city.

He also directed the concerned officers to devise a workable strategy in the entire city so that timely and speedy work can be done.

He said that Shahrah e Quaideen , Shaheed e Millat Road, National Stadium Karsaz Road, University Road, II Chandrigar Road, Pakistan Highway, SM Taufeeq Road, Shahrah e Orangi, Shahrah e Faisal, Sadar Road, Korangi 12,000 Road and other important roads will be completed soon.

He directed that planting trees on green belts and roadsides should be done immediately.

He said that all small and big parks under the management of KMC would be improved and more trees be planted where necessary.

"All plants in nurseries should be used for the beautification of the city. Parks and recreational areas must have be facilities of food stalls, washrooms and sheds to connect the common people," he added.

Dr Syed Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that It was necessary to make Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Clifton, located on an area of 130 acres, attractive for the citizens, for which maximum number of shade trees will be planted.

He said that successful model of projects of this level was being built all over the world, we have to work on the same lines which will bring great results in the future.

The Administrator Karachi said that along with the cleaning of the roads and flyovers, steps are being taken to make the area below the flyovers clean and green as well.

Parks Department had been directed to plant bougainvillea and other pleasant flowering plants along the roads.

"We have to show our respect to the people and prove that KMC can work hard for the betterment of the city," he added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman directed concerned officers to make measures for lighting arrangements on roads and arteries and installation of monuments at suitable places.

The monuments can highlight the national identity and give a better impression to the citizens.