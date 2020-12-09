UrduPoint.com
Modern City On Cards In District Bannu; Says DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:48 PM

The provincial government is going to establish a modern city in district Bannu to cater the needs of growing population with modern residential facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government is going to establish a modern city in district Bannu to cater the needs of growing population with modern residential facilities.

For this purpose, land is being acquired and the second phase of the project is being completed soon to commence work on the development scheme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi announced this while presiding over a meeting regarding the establishment of modern urban center in Bannu on Wednesday.

He said all available resources were being utilized to provide maximum relief to the common men.

The meeting decided to select a suitable site of 5,000 to 10,000 kanal for the construction of modern city.

The DC said the proposed modern city comprised modern roads like Bannu Circular roads, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan and Miran Shah highways.

