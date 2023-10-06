Open Menu

Modern Computer Labs To Be Set Up At Two Govt Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Modern computer labs to be set up at two govt schools

Two state-of-the-art computer labs will be set up at government schools in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Two state-of-the-art computer labs will be set up at government schools in the district.

In this regard, district administration and the Tareen Education Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CEO of the foundation Akbar Khan signed the documents.

Under the MoU, the Tareen Education Foundation would donate an amount of Rs 10 million to the district admin for establishing two modern computer labs at Government MC Girls High School No 1, Jarranwala, and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Khurrianwala.

The work will start immediately and the projects would be completed by the end of the current year, the CEO added.

Related Topics

Education Government Million

Recent Stories

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic ..

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic cooperation with emerging mar ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

2 minutes ago
 Young lawyers need to be trained for high professi ..

Young lawyers need to be trained for high professional standards: Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 Experts for credible scientific evidence to materi ..

Experts for credible scientific evidence to materialize Pakistan's loss & damage ..

4 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Dept wins six awards

Social Welfare Dept wins six awards

1 second ago
 Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Bru ..

Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Brussels discuss FAO engagements ..

30 minutes ago
Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fast-tracking CPEC projects

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afza ..

Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afzal Khan meets minister Shah

30 minutes ago
 2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

30 minutes ago
 Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stat ..

Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stations

30 minutes ago
 European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

2 hours ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan