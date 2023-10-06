Modern computer labs to be set up at two govt schools

Two state-of-the-art computer labs will be set up at government schools in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Two state-of-the-art computer labs will be set up at government schools in the district.

In this regard, district administration and the Tareen Education Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh and CEO of the foundation Akbar Khan signed the documents.

Under the MoU, the Tareen Education Foundation would donate an amount of Rs 10 million to the district admin for establishing two modern computer labs at Government MC Girls High School No 1, Jarranwala, and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Khurrianwala.

The work will start immediately and the projects would be completed by the end of the current year, the CEO added.