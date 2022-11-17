UrduPoint.com

Modern Curriculum Indispensable For Higher Education, Says Dr. Asghar Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Modern curriculum indispensable for higher education, says Dr. Asghar Zaidi

Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to enhance quality of education in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to enhance quality of education in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22) with the theme of 'Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs' at the Waheed Shaheed Hall here on Thursday, he said during the teaching process, students should have the freedom to ask questions so that their skills could improve.

The ICORE-22 was held under the auspices of PU Institute of Education and Research (IER) and attended by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Task Force Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr. Rafaqat Ali Akbar, vice chancellors from various universities, researchers, experts from all over the world, educationists, social scientists, faculty members and a large number of students.

The delegates from all over the world, including Pakistan, presented more than 150 presentations, 46 speakers and educational experts from different countries shared their experiences during the three-day conference.

Dr. Zaidi said the universities should take vigorous steps to promote the creation of new knowledge, modern trends, science and technology. The VC appreciated efforts of the organizers for the conference.

Chairman PHEC Dr. Shahid Munir said that computer literacy should be a part of every curriculum. He said the universities should arrange such a curriculum that was in accordance with the needs of the market and the society.

He said that instead of theoretical research, practical research should be promoted. He said that it was the responsibility of universities to create new knowledge, which was not possible without promoting research culture. He said that teachers can improve teaching methods by using modern technology.

Director IER Dr. Rafaqat said education was a source of personality development and the formation of a civilized society. He said that there was a need to connect the curriculum with everyday life so that poverty, unemployment, corruption and injustice could be eradicated from the country.

He said that the teachers should give a pleasant environment to the students in the classrooms and it was necessary to get rid of the rote learning system to move forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Century World Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab HEC Market All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko Diq agr ..

57 seconds ago
 Student kills two fellows in Jahanian

Student kills two fellows in Jahanian

1 minute ago
 Hague Court Did Not Link Use of Buk Air Defense Sy ..

Hague Court Did Not Link Use of Buk Air Defense System With Russia in MH17 Crash ..

1 minute ago
 Govt striving hard for improvement of energy secto ..

Govt striving hard for improvement of energy sector: Musadik

1 minute ago
 Don't abandon 1.5C warming limit, says Paris accor ..

Don't abandon 1.5C warming limit, says Paris accord architect

3 minutes ago
 US Running Low on Weapons, Ammunition for Transfer ..

US Running Low on Weapons, Ammunition for Transfer to Ukraine - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.