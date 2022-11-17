Modern curriculum indispensable for higher education, says Dr. Asghar Zaidi

Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to enhance quality of education in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to enhance quality of education in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22) with the theme of 'Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs' at the Waheed Shaheed Hall here on Thursday, he said during the teaching process, students should have the freedom to ask questions so that their skills could improve.

The ICORE-22 was held under the auspices of PU Institute of Education and Research (IER) and attended by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Task Force Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr. Rafaqat Ali Akbar, vice chancellors from various universities, researchers, experts from all over the world, educationists, social scientists, faculty members and a large number of students.

The delegates from all over the world, including Pakistan, presented more than 150 presentations, 46 speakers and educational experts from different countries shared their experiences during the three-day conference.

Dr. Zaidi said the universities should take vigorous steps to promote the creation of new knowledge, modern trends, science and technology. The VC appreciated efforts of the organizers for the conference.

Chairman PHEC Dr. Shahid Munir said that computer literacy should be a part of every curriculum. He said the universities should arrange such a curriculum that was in accordance with the needs of the market and the society.

He said that instead of theoretical research, practical research should be promoted. He said that it was the responsibility of universities to create new knowledge, which was not possible without promoting research culture. He said that teachers can improve teaching methods by using modern technology.

Director IER Dr. Rafaqat said education was a source of personality development and the formation of a civilized society. He said that there was a need to connect the curriculum with everyday life so that poverty, unemployment, corruption and injustice could be eradicated from the country.

He said that the teachers should give a pleasant environment to the students in the classrooms and it was necessary to get rid of the rote learning system to move forward.