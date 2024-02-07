Modern Customer Service Centre Inaugurated At LESCO Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider inaugurated a state-of-the-art Customer Services Centre equipped with all modern
facilities here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday.
Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain
Kolachi, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief
Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Safety) Fawad Khalid, Director (Credit
Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl, SE (Civil Works) Furqan Ali Ghazanfar, Deputy Manager (Admin.
Salman Haider, Assistant Manager (Customer Services Center) Fauzia Umeer and others were also present.
The CEO also reviewed the facilities provided to the customers at the centre. He said, "Today, an important milestone has been achieved in this regard, the staff working in the customer services centre should treat
the customers with good behaviour and resolve their problems as much as possible.
He mentioned that the Customer Services Centre established at the LESCO Headquarter
will provide with facilities including bill installments, deadline extension, and marketing etc.
