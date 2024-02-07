Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESCO Headquarters

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider inaugurated a state-of-the-art Customer Services Centre equipped with all modern

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider inaugurated a state-of-the-art Customer Services Centre equipped with all modern

facilities here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain

Kolachi, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief

Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Safety) Fawad Khalid, Director (Credit

Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl, SE (Civil Works) Furqan Ali Ghazanfar, Deputy Manager (Admin.

)

Salman Haider, Assistant Manager (Customer Services Center) Fauzia Umeer and others were also present.

The CEO also reviewed the facilities provided to the customers at the centre. He said, "Today, an important milestone has been achieved in this regard, the staff working in the customer services centre should treat

the customers with good behaviour and resolve their problems as much as possible.

He mentioned that the Customer Services Centre established at the LESCO Headquarter

will provide with facilities including bill installments, deadline extension, and marketing etc.