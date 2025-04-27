Modern Diagnostic Center To Be Established At Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory will be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital to provide comprehensive diagnostic services completely free of cost under one roof.
In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir held a meeting with Chairman JDC Foundation Zafar Abbas to discuss the details of the landmark project.
The DC said that this is the first time in Faisalabad’s history that such an extensive diagnostic service would be offered to the public without any charges. Under a one-window operation, free facilities such as CT scans, dialysis services, X-rays and tests for more than 600 diseases including cancer would be available, he added.
The DC appreciated the project and termed it a major milestone for public health and well-being.
He said that the center would greatly ease access to medical diagnosis and provide major relief to financially disadvantaged individuals.
He assured full cooperation from the district administration to expedite the project's completion.
Chairman JDC Zafar Abbas briefed that the JDC Foundation is committed to complete the project as quickly as possible.
He expressed gratitude to philanthropists for supporting the initiative and said that the new center would provide international-standard diagnostic facilities to the citizens.
The meeting also discussed for selection of an appropriate location for the center, provision of medical equipment and other necessary arrangements.
All participants agreed on making joint efforts to launch the project at the earliest.
