Modern Disease Surveillance System Introduced In SP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) of South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayat Luk lauded the substantial augmentation of the disease surveillance system in the region as it facilitated the timely detection of outbreaks and enabled swift responses, significantly reducing disabilities and fatalities.

He said this during a statement while distributing certificates among participants in the Training of Trainers (TOT) Workshop here Thursday.

The three-day workshop, orchestrated by the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in Punjab in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), witnessed the participation of esteemed health officials, including Director General (DG) of Health Services in South Punjab Dr Mehr Muhammad Iqbal and Director of EPI in Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

The workshop aimed at developing the capacities of District Surveillance Coordinators and Focal Persons of the District Disease Surveillance and Response Units by aligning them with the latest global guidelines on Vaccine Preventable Disease (VPD) and Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Surveillance from WHO.

Luk expressed gratitude to WHO for fortifying the surveillance system and providing comprehensive training to the officials, enabling prompt responses to contain measles outbreaks in areas such as DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan.

To address the pressing issue of Extensively Drug Resistance (XDR) Typhoid, the implementation of two new sentinel surveillance sites in South Punjab, at Sheikh Zyed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, was announced with WHO's support.

The sessions, led by WHO experts Dr Muhammad Imran Qureshi and Dr Mehroz Saleem, covered critical aspects such as vaccine administration SOPs, cold chain management, injection safety, and data collection. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar highlighted the program's comprehensive approach, providing free vaccination against 12 life-threatening diseases while managing a robust VPD surveillance system.

The integration of innovative IT approaches, including the introduction of new android apps, and contextualizing VPD Surveillance guidelines based on WHO HQ updates, showcased the program's adaptability and advancement.

Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, WHO’s Head of Office Punjab, reiterated the commitment to continue supporting the strengthening of the healthcare system in the province.

He emphasized the pivotal role of vaccination as the most cost-effective public health intervention in human history, saving millions of lives globally.

Punjab’s ongoing initiatives provide free vaccines against 12 vaccine preventable diseases, including Poliomyelitis, Measles, Rubella, Neonatal Tetanus, and Typhoid, while actively managing surveillance systems to safeguard against these diseases.

The collaborative efforts between WHO and the regional health department underscore a remarkable stride towards a more resilient and responsive healthcare infrastructure in South Punjab, he concluded.

