Modern driving simulator inaugurated in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A modern driving simulator has been installed at the state-of-the-art Police Driving school Chiniot, aligning with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to prevent accidents and teach driving according to world standards.

District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed inaugurated the simulator, and inspected the driving simulator and even took a spin on it.

Traffic police officers briefed him about the simulator's features and benefits.

He expressed satisfaction with the initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance road safety and driver education.

The driving simulator will teach citizens safe driving skills according to international standards, promoting road safety, traffic rule implementation, and accident prevention.

This modern facility will enable citizens to learn driving in a controlled environment, reducing the risk of accidents and improving driver confidence.

The DPO announced plans to introduce a similar driving simulator facility at the Police Driving School in Chenab Nagar soon.

Citizens can already visit the Police Driving School Chiniot to learn driving according to international standards and obtain a driving license.

