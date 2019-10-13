UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern E-checkposts Set Up At Exit, Entry Points Of City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Modern E-checkposts set up at exit, entry points of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has set up E-checkposts at three exit and entry points of the provincial capital including Thokar Niaz Beg, Sherakot and old Ravi Bridge for better security of the city.

According to sources on Sunday, the PSCA has installed special cameras to identify suspected vehicles.

On the pointation of the police staff, deputed at the checkpost, special teams could check the vehicles.

Separate lanes for rickshaw, motorcycles, wagons and heavy vehicles would be specified for smooth flow of traffic.

Modern technology has been used for checking and delineators, cat's eye, line and lane marking and speed humps have been built at the E-checkposts.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

5 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.