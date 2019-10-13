Modern E-checkposts set up at exit, entry points of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has set up E-checkposts at three exit and entry points of the provincial capital including Thokar Niaz Beg, Sherakot and old Ravi Bridge for better security of the city.

According to sources on Sunday, the PSCA has installed special cameras to identify suspected vehicles.

On the pointation of the police staff, deputed at the checkpost, special teams could check the vehicles.

Separate lanes for rickshaw, motorcycles, wagons and heavy vehicles would be specified for smooth flow of traffic.

Modern technology has been used for checking and delineators, cat's eye, line and lane marking and speed humps have been built at the E-checkposts.