Modern Echocardiography Machine Installed At Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :A latest modern echocardiography machine for treatment of newborn's heart diseases has been installed at Red Crescent Maternity Hospital in addition to a color Doppler ultrasound and digital X-ray machine for treatment of child and mother.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the machinery, donated by philanthropists. Medical Superintendent Red Crescent Hospital Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa and members of Red Crescent Management Committee were also present.

Earlier, a meeting of hospital management committee was also held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner in which Mian Kamaluddin, Shakeel Anwar, Farrukh Zaman, Mohammad Ramzan, Iqbal Sajid, Muzammil Sultan, Mohammad Yaseen, Mian Haider Amin, Amir Iqbal Sajid, Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and others were present.

Medical Superintendent briefed about performance of the hospital and said that emergency, neonatology, high risk ward, pediatric, gynecology and anesthesia wards were functional and philanthropists of Faisalabad have made invaluable contribution.

