Modern Education Essential To Tackle Challenges: Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Modern education essential to tackle challenges: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized the need for collaborative efforts for the broader interests of Pakistan, highlighting that quality and modern education is essential to tackle the challenges faced by the nation.

He made these remarks as the guest of honor at the Students' Council ceremony at Beaconhouse College Program, Margalla Campus, Islamabad.

During the event, the Governor distributed awards to the Students' Council members and shields to the faculty.

The ceremony also featured speeches from the Regional Director of Beaconhouse College Program, Khawaja Haider Latif, Principal Ayesha Ansar, and Senior Headmistress Ayesha Hafeez, who expressed gratitude to the Governor for his visit and participation.

Governor Kundi stressed that education is the fundamental guarantee for societal development and prosperity.

He said that education equips individuals with knowledge, skills, and experiences, enabling them to improve their lives.

He said that educated individuals are better positioned to make informed decisions, adopt healthy lifestyles, and contribute positively to the economy.

He further mentioned that quality education plays a vital role in addressing social issues, fostering critical thinking, analytical abilities, and a spirit of collaboration among individuals.

To advance the journey toward societal prosperity, he urged the importance of ensuring the provision of quality education.

The Governor also commended the performance of the Beaconhouse College Program administration during his address.

APP/ash/

