UrduPoint.com

Modern Education Must To Achieve Place In The Community Of Nations: Talha Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Federal Minister for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Senator Talha Mahmood Monday has said that in order to make Pakistan on par with the developed world, we must make the acquisition of advanced scientific education and technology our top priority to achieve an hounourable place in the community of nations.

He expressed these views while addressing the 26th Foundation Day ceremony of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi Mansehra.

The minister said"Youth is the future of the nation and the hope of the whole nation is our educated children, Pakistan is blessed with all kinds of natural resources and there is a need for young people to become self-sufficient in the industrial field by mastering modern technology.

"Earlier, on his arrival, the Chief Commissioner and Principal of the cadet college Batrasi Tauqeer-ul-Islam gave a brief overview of the achievements of the college in terms of construction and development and examination results.

The federal minister also offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath on Yadgar Shuhada. Senator Talha Mahmood inaugurated Science Exhibition while the cultural club of the college performed dances to various regional tunes reflecting the culture of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

