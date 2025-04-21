Open Menu

Modern Education Only Way To National Progress: Tareen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Modern education only way to national progress: Tareen

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Noted industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen said that modern education was the only path to national progress.

He emphasized that educational development played a crucial role in the revival of any country’s economy. He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art computer and science lab, built by the Tareen Education Foundation, at the Girls Section of Khanewal Public school and College University.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, along with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman, also visited Government Boys Model High School Khanewal and interacted with students. Tareen announced the upgradation of five more high and higher secondary schools in Khanewal.

He said modern computer and science labs will be established in these schools.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman thanked Jahangir Khan Tareen for providing facilities at Khanewal Public School and other high schools. She said the district administration will continue working with the Tareen Education Foundation to provide educational facilities.

Also present at the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas, Principal of Khanewal Public School and College University Rashid Saeed Rana, CEO, Tareen Education Foundation Akbar Khan, and others.

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

10 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

16 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

32 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

55 minutes ago
 Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

1 hour ago
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan