Modern education only way to national progress: Tareen

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Noted industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen said that modern education was the only path to national progress.

He emphasized that educational development played a crucial role in the revival of any country’s economy. He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art computer and science lab, built by the Tareen Education Foundation, at the Girls Section of Khanewal Public school and College University.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, along with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman, also visited Government Boys Model High School Khanewal and interacted with students. Tareen announced the upgradation of five more high and higher secondary schools in Khanewal.

He said modern computer and science labs will be established in these schools.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman thanked Jahangir Khan Tareen for providing facilities at Khanewal Public School and other high schools. She said the district administration will continue working with the Tareen Education Foundation to provide educational facilities.

Also present at the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas, Principal of Khanewal Public School and College University Rashid Saeed Rana, CEO, Tareen Education Foundation Akbar Khan, and others.