UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Facilities Being Provided In Health Department: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:55 PM

Modern facilities being provided in health department: CEO

Chief Executive Officer Health Rahimyar Khan Dr Sakhawat Hussain expressed that modern facilities were being provided for the better treatment of patients in health department

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Rahimyar Khan Dr Sakhawat Hussain expressed that modern facilities were being provided for the better treatment of patients in health department.

Talking to media, he said that all possible facilities to be provided to all employee of health sector.

He has appreciated the role and services of volunteers in health sector adding that volunteer are the big assets of the nation.

Certificates and cash amount were distributed among the deceased families of volunteers, who were died during the line of duty in polio campaign.

\378

Related Topics

Polio Died Rahimyar Khan Media All Employment

Recent Stories

PM Imran followers on twitter touching mark of 10 ..

20 seconds ago

Women killed being hit by train

22 seconds ago

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing ..

14 minutes ago

PM historic visit to US proves Pakistan importance ..

23 seconds ago

NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaint ..

25 seconds ago

West Wages Information War Against Russia, Produce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.