Modern facilities being provided in health department: CEO

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Rahimyar Khan Dr Sakhawat Hussain expressed that modern facilities were being provided for the better treatment of patients in health department.

Talking to media, he said that all possible facilities to be provided to all employee of health sector.

He has appreciated the role and services of volunteers in health sector adding that volunteer are the big assets of the nation.

Certificates and cash amount were distributed among the deceased families of volunteers, who were died during the line of duty in polio campaign.

