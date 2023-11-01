Open Menu

Modern Family Park To Be Set Up At Botanical Garden

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Modern family park to be set up at Botanical Garden

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A state-of-the-art family park will be established at Botanical Garden in the city.

This was said by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday during

a meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and Chief Engineer

Canal Sadaqat Latif and others also participated.

It was briefed that apart from establishing 1.

25-km walking track and a separate

cycling track would also be built in the park.

A separate joy-land for children, open gym, play area besides a special selfi points

for youth will also be built.

Director General PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also breied the meeting about the park.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti instructed to start work immediately after

completing maintenance work and open it to the public by December 31.

Related Topics

December Family From

Recent Stories

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

6 minutes ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

9 minutes ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

52 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

1 hour ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan