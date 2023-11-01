Modern family park to be set up at Botanical Garden

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A state-of-the-art family park will be established at Botanical Garden in the city.

This was said by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday during

a meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and Chief Engineer

Canal Sadaqat Latif and others also participated.

It was briefed that apart from establishing 1.

25-km walking track and a separate

cycling track would also be built in the park.

A separate joy-land for children, open gym, play area besides a special selfi points

for youth will also be built.

Director General PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also breied the meeting about the park.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti instructed to start work immediately after

completing maintenance work and open it to the public by December 31.