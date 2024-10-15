Modern farming initiatives underway in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Following the directives of Director General (Field) of Agriculture Engineering Department,

Engineer Sajjad Nasir, efforts have been intensified to implement the Punjab Chief Minister's

Agriculture Transformation Plan in the division,

This was said by a spokesman for the Agriculture department here on Tuesday.

He said the Punjab government had expedited its efforts to introduce modern farming

techniques and encourage the use of mechanized agriculture in Sargodha.

Applications for purchasing agricultural machinery were being accepted till

October 31, he said.

Director Agricultural Monitoring Sargodha Issar Hussain Kazim, while talking to APP, said

the Punjab government had launched a scheme to increase crop yields through

mechanized farming to improve farmers' livelihoods.

Farmers could purchase 54 types of agricultural tools and applications for the subsidy could

be submitted to the Office of Agricultural Engineering (Field Wing), Department of Agriculture,

he added.