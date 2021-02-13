UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Fire Tenders, Bowsers Flag-march On Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Modern fire tenders, bowsers flag-march on roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Fifty state-of-the-art fire tenders and two bowsers gifted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve fire emergency system of the metropolis flag marched on the roads of the city here on Saturday.

The march began from the Sindh Governor House Gate while passing through Shahra-e-Faisal, culminated at the office of Deputy Commissioner West.

The fire tenders and bowsers have been imported from China specially to overcome the fire incidents in the city.

The fire tenders with the cost of Rs1.4 billion were bought under the financial package announced by the Federal government.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will hand over the fire fighting vehicles to the Fire Brigade department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in a ceremony, which will be held on February 14 at the Governor House.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Fire Prime Minister Governor China Vehicles February March From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

35 minutes ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

44 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

44 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

56 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

58 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.