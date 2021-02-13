Modern fire tenders, bowsers flag-march on roads

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Fifty state-of-the-art fire tenders and two bowsers gifted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve fire emergency system of the metropolis flag marched on the roads of the city here on Saturday.

The march began from the Sindh Governor House Gate while passing through Shahra-e-Faisal, culminated at the office of Deputy Commissioner West.

The fire tenders and bowsers have been imported from China specially to overcome the fire incidents in the city.

The fire tenders with the cost of Rs1.4 billion were bought under the financial package announced by the Federal government.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will hand over the fire fighting vehicles to the Fire Brigade department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in a ceremony, which will be held on February 14 at the Governor House.