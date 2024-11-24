Open Menu

Modern Furniture Designs Stressed To Capture Global Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has stressed the urgent need for adopting innovative and modern designs in furniture manufacturing to attract the international markets in line with their growing demands.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, he said by adopting innovative approaches, Pakistan could position itself as a leading exporter of high-quality, stylish furniture, competing effectively in global markets and contributing significantly to the national economy.

He highlighted that the global furniture market is rapidly evolving, driven by changing new preferences and technological advancements. To remain relevant and expand market share, Pakistani furniture manufacturers must focus on incorporating contemporary designs, improving quality, and leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques, he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan has a rich heritage of craftsmanship, but its traditional reliance on outdated designs and manual production processes confines its potential on the global stage. He urged industry players to invest in research and development, collaborate with international designers, and embrace automation to meet global requirements.

Mian Kashif also stressed the importance of government support in facilitating access to modern machinery and providing training programs for artisans.Such measures will not only boost exports but also create more job opportunities within the country.

