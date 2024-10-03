Modern Girls’ Hostel Established At UAF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A modern girls hostel has been established for 1,000 female students in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
The hostel was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan. The hostel has been completed at a total cost of Rs 1,003.2 million of which an amount of Rs 919.85 million have been provided by the Punjab government, while Rs 83.34 million arranged from university budget. The VC Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the University was making all possible efforts to provide the best accommodation facilities to the students.
He said that a hostel for female students has already been constructed with the financial assistance of the Punjab government, while recently, initiatives have been taken for a facilitation center and a women's sports complex.
Chief Hall Warden Dr. Anwaral Haq said that there are 25 hostels in the university and 6 hostels on Pars campus in which modern cultural facilities are being provided.
Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Treasurer Zeeshan Ashfaq Bukhari, Principal Public Relations Officer Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Principal Officer Engineering and Construction Dr. Muhammad Arshad and others were also present.
