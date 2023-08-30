Open Menu

Modern Immunization Centre To Be Established At IPH

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 08:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):A modern immunization center is set to be established at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) with support from the Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) Punjab.

Dean of IPH, Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, revealed this during a meeting with EPI Punjab Director Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.

The center aims to enhance disease prevention through vaccination and will also offer a managerial training program for EPI staff. Domestic disease statistics are considered crucial for effective research, and IPH plans to collaborate with EPI and LUMS on a comprehensive disease prevention, research, and training initiative.

EPI Director Dr. Mukhtar highlighted efforts to increase vaccination centers in urban areas, considering the unique challenges posed by urban populations.

World Health Organization representatives and other professionals were also present at the meeting.

