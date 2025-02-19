Modern incinerator plant installed in Cantonment Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) has been equipped with the latest interaction plant which is capable of disposing of hazardous medical waste at the rate of 100Kg per hour.

According to a spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, the Director General Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C), Major General Irfan Ahmed Malik HI (M), inaugurated the latest incinerator plant at the hospital during an inaugural ceremony held here today at the hospital.

DG ML&C was given a detailed briefing by the hospital administration, in which it was informed that the incinerator is the first of its kind, the most modern imported plant, which has become fully functional. The plant can dispose of medical waste, empty blood bags, used syringes and other types of waste in a very effective manner, which will prove useful in the treatment and prevention of various types of diseases.

It was also briefed that other hospitals, whether they are in or outside of the cantonment area can benefit from this facility. The incinerator has the capacity to dispose of hazardous waste at a higher temperature of 1150-1300 degrees Celsius in complete safety. Moreover, It is capable of disposing of 100 kg of waste per hour.

DG ML&C emphasized that the use of incinerators for the disposal of highly hazardous waste was the need of the hour, the aim of which is to prevent dangerous diseases from spreading in the environment.

Director ML&C Rawalpindi Region, Aamir Masood Khan, Executive Director Major General (R) Qamarul-Haq Noor, President Cantonment board Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz, CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, Additional CEOs Raja Haider Shuja, Naveed Nawaz and other staff were also present on the occasion.