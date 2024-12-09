Modern Investigation Techniques Should Be Adopted To Improve Efficiency: CPO
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has urged police officers to use modern investigation techniques for improving efficiency and ensuring justice to the masses.
Addressing trainee Sub Inspectors during a meeting at the Police Lines Complex here on Monday, he stressed the need for utilizing modern technology in criminal investigations and said that modern techniques would help the investigation officers to combat the evolving challenges effectively.
He said that society is changing rapidly due to advancement in technology. Hence, the police should also adopt advanced methods for crime control, mapping, and tracing out criminals, he added.
He guided the police officers on key investigative processes, from filing First Information Reports (FIRs) to submitting challans in the courts. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining accurate online records, understanding the Criminal Record Office (CRO) system, and adhering to legal procedures.
He urged the police officers to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and work diligently to protect citizens’ lives and property. Commitment of police officers would also ensure peace and security across the district, he added.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tractor keys handed over to farmers2 minutes ago
-
NA’s YPF visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly2 minutes ago
-
DC orders 100pc enforcement of CM's roadmap for education2 minutes ago
-
DC directs clean drinking water supply for Tank residents2 minutes ago
-
CPO directs SHOs for patrolling2 minutes ago
-
Chinese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital site2 minutes ago
-
Tank police welfare projects accelerated2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit looting electronics shop arrested12 minutes ago
-
National blind cricketers elevate Pakistan’s pride with T20 World Cup Victory: VC ICP12 minutes ago
-
Youth engagement stressed to curb child marriage12 minutes ago
-
DG NIPA urges public servants to be friendly with people12 minutes ago