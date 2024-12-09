Modern investigation techniques should be adopted to improve efficiency: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has urged police officers to use modern investigation techniques for improving efficiency and ensuring justice to the masses.

Addressing trainee Sub Inspectors during a meeting at the Police Lines Complex here on Monday, he stressed the need for utilizing modern technology in criminal investigations and said that modern techniques would help the investigation officers to combat the evolving challenges effectively.

He said that society is changing rapidly due to advancement in technology. Hence, the police should also adopt advanced methods for crime control, mapping, and tracing out criminals, he added.

He guided the police officers on key investigative processes, from filing First Information Reports (FIRs) to submitting challans in the courts. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining accurate online records, understanding the Criminal Record Office (CRO) system, and adhering to legal procedures.

He urged the police officers to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and work diligently to protect citizens’ lives and property. Commitment of police officers would also ensure peace and security across the district, he added.