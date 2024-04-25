Open Menu

Modern Irrigation System Imperative To Deal With Water Scarcity: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:35 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that with the passage of time, the issue of water scarcity had aggravated in the country, and Pakistan would have to adopt alternative modern irrigation systems to overcome water scarcity

Addressing the international conference, titled 'Bioinformatics for Water and Agricultural Resource Management',

he urged the agricultural scientists to make joint efforts with the industry to popularise modern water irrigation systems. He emphasised the need to practise bed-planter, saying that it could save a lot of water.

The VC said a few decades ago, cemented water channels were important, but nowadays there were much better alternative water management techniques, which must be promoted among farmers.

Dean Faculty of Agri Engineering UAF Dr. Anjum Munir said at the time of independence, Pakistan's water per capita was 5,000 cubic metres, so now it has decreased to less than 1,000, for which reforms regarding water conservation are indispensable.

Chairman Irrigation Department UAF Dr. Adnan Shahid said that due to irrational and excessive use of tube-wells, the quality of underground water is also deteriorating. In the present time, public awareness should be raised regarding water saving, he added.

Dr. Robeerto Rianzi, Malaysian scientist Dr. Anuar Ahmad, Chinese scientist Dr Yuping Lei, Dr Azeem Khan from Australia, Novera Azak from Punjab University presented their research works in technical sessions.

