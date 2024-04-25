Modern Irrigation System Imperative To Deal With Water Scarcity: UAF VC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:35 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that with the passage of time, the issue of water scarcity had aggravated in the country, and Pakistan would have to adopt alternative modern irrigation systems to overcome water scarcity
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that with the passage of time, the issue of water scarcity had aggravated in the country, and Pakistan would have to adopt alternative modern irrigation systems to overcome water scarcity.
Addressing the international conference, titled 'Bioinformatics for Water and Agricultural Resource Management',
he urged the agricultural scientists to make joint efforts with the industry to popularise modern water irrigation systems. He emphasised the need to practise bed-planter, saying that it could save a lot of water.
The VC said a few decades ago, cemented water channels were important, but nowadays there were much better alternative water management techniques, which must be promoted among farmers.
Dean Faculty of Agri Engineering UAF Dr. Anjum Munir said at the time of independence, Pakistan's water per capita was 5,000 cubic metres, so now it has decreased to less than 1,000, for which reforms regarding water conservation are indispensable.
Chairman Irrigation Department UAF Dr. Adnan Shahid said that due to irrational and excessive use of tube-wells, the quality of underground water is also deteriorating. In the present time, public awareness should be raised regarding water saving, he added.
Dr. Robeerto Rianzi, Malaysian scientist Dr. Anuar Ahmad, Chinese scientist Dr Yuping Lei, Dr Azeem Khan from Australia, Novera Azak from Punjab University presented their research works in technical sessions.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate6 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents8 minutes ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters8 minutes ago
-
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address economic woes7 minutes ago
-
One woman died after speedy bus overturned14 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa14 minutes ago
-
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,00012 minutes ago
-
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Swati in 6 cases of May-9 riots6 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant Miyawaki forest in Quetta city: Administrator6 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad36 minutes ago