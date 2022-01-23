UrduPoint.com

Modern Isolation Ward For COVID Patients Set Up At LU Hospital Jamshoro

January 23, 2022

Modern Isolation Ward for COVID patients set up at LU hospital Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali on Sunday said that a state-of-the-art isolation ward was set up at Civil Hospital, Jamshoro for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

Speaking to a delegation of civil society members and social activists, MS said experienced specialist doctors and paramedical staff had been deputed in the ward where medicines and other facilities besides ventilators are being provided to the patients free of cost.

Dr. Kolachi said that in case of an increase in the number of COVID patients, the Isolation Ward at Civil Hospital Hyderabad would be upgraded to accommodate them.

In the Radiology department of the LU hospital three MRI machines have been installed while one more machine is in the final stage of the installation, Dr.

Mubashir Ali Kolachi said.

He said that a CT scan machine has also been installed in the emergency ward of the hospital where ultrasound as well as a doppler Ultrasound machine was also installed to provide immediate pathology test facilities to the patients which helps in diagnosing breast cancer.

He said that 650 CCTV cameras were working all the time in Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital to check the performance of the doctors and movement if the patients.

The Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, AMS Jamshoro Dr Niaz Hussain Bibar, AMS Dr Shaukat Ali Lakho and others were present.

