Modern IT Courses For Attock Youth: Chairman Punjab HEC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, has pledged to introduce modern and market-oriented IT certification courses for the youth of Attock district.

His initiative aims to equip students and women entrepreneurs with digital skills and e-learning, enabling them to pursue economic self-sufficiency. The courses will include freelancing, AI, graphic designing, and other market-oriented subjects.

During his visit to District Public School of Information Technology (DPS-IT) Attock, Dr. Khan was accompanied by Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman. The Deputy Commissioner, Rao Atif Raza, briefed the guests on the school's progress and the district administration's flagship "Learn and Earn IT programme." This program has enabled students to pursue economic self-sufficiency through freelancing and graphic design.

The "Learn and Earn IT programme" has been revolutionary in the district, with over 50 IT labs upgraded at a cost of around Rs 250 million.

Additionally, 300 IT teachers have undergone training, and these trained teachers are now providing professional IT education in 32 government schools across the district. This initiative has been instrumental in promoting technical skill development among students.

Dr. Iqrar emphasized the importance of linking children from needy families to technical skill areas, providing them with avenues for a brighter future.

He stated that quality education is the top priority of the Punjab government, and multiple initiatives have been taken to achieve this goal. The introduction of modern IT courses and the "Learn and Earn IT programme" are significant steps towards empowering the youth of Attock.

