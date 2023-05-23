UrduPoint.com

Modern IT Education Imperative For Youth: Minister

Published May 23, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education & Schools Mansoor Qadir visited Government Sabria Sirajia Higher Secondary Schools, Peoples Colony No 2 and reviewed the administrative and educational arrangements, here on Tuesday.

He visited class rooms, talked to students about their syllabus and also encouraged the talented students.

The minister also visited the information technology lab and said that students should be imparted modern IT education.

He also inspected cleanliness arrangements and urged character building of the students besides imparting them modern education.

He directed the management to remove encroachments from outside the school.

Later, the minister visited a special education center, Peoples Colony and spent some time with special children.

The minister also distributed prizes among special children.

