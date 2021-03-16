UrduPoint.com
Modern Kits Being Provided To Staff For Food Items' Testing: DG KPFSA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Modern kits being provided to staff for food items' testing: DG KPFSA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan Tuesday said that modern kits were being provided to all the field staff for testing quality of food items across the province to curb the adulteration mafia.

During a monthly performance review meeting here, he said these kits would provide swift and accurate test results of the food items to check any adulteration.

The meeting was also attended by Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Administration Mehreen Fahim Abbasi, Director Technical Dr Abdus Sattar Shah Director Finance Tahir Mehmood. The meeting reviewed the performance of field staff in various districts and presented suggestions for further improving the actions against adulteration mafia.

DG Shahrukh Ali Khan said after establishment of KP Food Safety Authority a visible improvement in standard of food items has been recorded across the province however there was need to do more in this regard.

He said the mission of tightening noose around the adulteration mafia was not only our duty but also a religious obligation to ensure provision of adulteration-free food to the people. With elimination of trend of adulteration, he said our people would have healthy food and many food related diseases could be averted.

He directed the field staff concerned to regularly conduct tests of food items so that adulteration mafia could be exposed and taken to task.

