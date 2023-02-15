UrduPoint.com

Modern Lab Inaugurated At Police Line Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Modern lab inaugurated at Police Line hospital

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a modern and state of the art laboratory at Shuhada police hospital, police line Kabal.

The RPO visited the lab and was informed that several lab tests which could not be performed at the hospital in past would now be provided to officials of police and their families.

The RPO appreciated setting up of the lab and said that all available resources would be utilized for welfare of police officials and their families.

On the occasion DPO Swat Shaifullah Gandapur, SP Investigation Shah Hassan, SP Special Branch Pirzar Badshah, SP CTD Izhar Shah, SP Elite Sajjad Khan, City Mayor Shahid Ali, Tehsil Chairman Kabal Saeed Khan, CCO Saidu Teaching Hospital Dr Israr ul Haq and representatives of Rescue-1122 were present.

Related Topics

Police Swat Saidu Malakand All

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

2 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.