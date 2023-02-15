Modern lab inaugurated at Police Line hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a modern and state of the art laboratory at Shuhada police hospital, police line Kabal.

The RPO visited the lab and was informed that several lab tests which could not be performed at the hospital in past would now be provided to officials of police and their families.

The RPO appreciated setting up of the lab and said that all available resources would be utilized for welfare of police officials and their families.

On the occasion DPO Swat Shaifullah Gandapur, SP Investigation Shah Hassan, SP Special Branch Pirzar Badshah, SP CTD Izhar Shah, SP Elite Sajjad Khan, City Mayor Shahid Ali, Tehsil Chairman Kabal Saeed Khan, CCO Saidu Teaching Hospital Dr Israr ul Haq and representatives of Rescue-1122 were present.