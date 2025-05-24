Open Menu

Modern Landfill Site Inaugurated In Jalalpur Pirwala

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Saturday inaugurated a modern,controlled landfill site in Jalalpur Pirwala, marking a major step towards environmentally sustainable waste management in the region.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner(AC) Jalalpur Pirwala,the officials visited the site developed by the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).CEO MWMC Abdul Razzaq Dogar briefed the delegation on the project’s key features.

According to a spokesperson,for the first time in Punjab’s history,a geomembrane sheet has been used at the landfill site to prevent groundwater contamination.

Commissioner Multan praised this innovation and highlighted the importance of the biodegradable layer used at the site,calling it a crucial step for environmental protection.

“The contractor has proven environmental responsibility by using modern material,” said Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan.

He also appreciated MWMC’s overall performance and declared the site a model for future initiatives.

DC Sindhu directed all contractors in the district to use similar Eco-friendly materials in upcoming projects.

He emphasized that daily waste management targets are being met to maintain cleanliness and pledged to address the shortage of HR and machinery at MWMC soon.

“Jalalpur Pirwala will soon emerge as a clean and green tehsil,” said the Deputy Commissioner. CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar added that contractor performance was being strictly monitored to ensure high standards of service delivery.

