Open Menu

Modern Laser Proctology Technology Introduced At LGH

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Modern laser proctology technology introduced at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has successfully introduced modern laser proctology technology for the treatment of hemorrhoids, fistula, and anal abscess, marking a significant advancement in patient care.

Five patients have already undergone successful procedures free of charge, showcasing the hospital's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved medical outcomes.

Principal of Amiruddin Medical College and PGMI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, shared this milestone while addressing a training workshop organized by Surgical Unit 2, LGH on Friday. The workshop was aimed at training postgraduate doctors, with 60 participants from various hospitals across the province in attendance.

Prof. Dr. Waris Farooqa, Principal of Sargodha Medical College, along with Prof. Amna Javed and Associate Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, conducted live demonstrations of the procedures, streamed directly from the operating theater to the classroom, to enhance the learning experience for the trainee doctors.

Medical experts highlighted the benefits of laser proctology, emphasizing its minimally invasive nature, which allows patients to recover quickly with minimal pain and reduced hospital stays.

They noted that traditional methods often discouraged patients, especially women, from seeking timely treatment due to pain and societal stigmas.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged young surgeons to prioritize research, advanced medical education, and specialization to match the expertise of their counterparts in developed countries. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to utilizing maximum resources to introduce modern technologies, ensuring LGH remains a leading medical institution in Pakistan.

The workshop concluded with Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar congratulating Prof. Amna Javed, Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, and their team for organizing the event. He also presented a commemorative shield to Prof. Waris Farooqa in recognition of his contributions.

The event was attended by notable medical professionals, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Dr. Saeed Mahmood, and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Imran, along with a large number of young doctors, reflecting the collaborative effort to elevate medical standards in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Education Young Sargodha Farooqa Women Event From

Recent Stories

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

27 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

40 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

1 hour ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

4 hours ago
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

4 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

4 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

10 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan