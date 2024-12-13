Modern Laser Proctology Technology Introduced At LGH
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has successfully introduced modern laser proctology technology for the treatment of hemorrhoids, fistula, and anal abscess, marking a significant advancement in patient care.
Five patients have already undergone successful procedures free of charge, showcasing the hospital's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved medical outcomes.
Principal of Amiruddin Medical College and PGMI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, shared this milestone while addressing a training workshop organized by Surgical Unit 2, LGH on Friday. The workshop was aimed at training postgraduate doctors, with 60 participants from various hospitals across the province in attendance.
Prof. Dr. Waris Farooqa, Principal of Sargodha Medical College, along with Prof. Amna Javed and Associate Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, conducted live demonstrations of the procedures, streamed directly from the operating theater to the classroom, to enhance the learning experience for the trainee doctors.
Medical experts highlighted the benefits of laser proctology, emphasizing its minimally invasive nature, which allows patients to recover quickly with minimal pain and reduced hospital stays.
They noted that traditional methods often discouraged patients, especially women, from seeking timely treatment due to pain and societal stigmas.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged young surgeons to prioritize research, advanced medical education, and specialization to match the expertise of their counterparts in developed countries. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to utilizing maximum resources to introduce modern technologies, ensuring LGH remains a leading medical institution in Pakistan.
The workshop concluded with Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar congratulating Prof. Amna Javed, Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, and their team for organizing the event. He also presented a commemorative shield to Prof. Waris Farooqa in recognition of his contributions.
The event was attended by notable medical professionals, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Dr. Saeed Mahmood, and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Imran, along with a large number of young doctors, reflecting the collaborative effort to elevate medical standards in the country.
Recent Stories
PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poor cleanliness irks LDA DG2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel declares SC's decision on May 9 cases as positive step2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operations against Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
CM invites Chinese solar company to set up unit in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Modern laser proctology technology introduced at LGH2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: JIT declares 8 PTI workers innocent2 minutes ago
-
ITP crackdown against wrong parking, footpath blockages in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Mass marriage ceremony next month likely12 minutes ago
-
Since Dec 9, Security Forces eliminate 43 terrorists in extensive IBOs: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against Khariji terrorists22 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at LHC22 minutes ago
-
Three lost children reunited with their parents32 minutes ago