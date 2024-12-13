Modern laser proctology technology introduced at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has successfully introduced modern laser proctology technology for the treatment of hemorrhoids, fistula, and anal abscess, marking a significant advancement in patient care.

Five patients have already undergone successful procedures free of charge, showcasing the hospital's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved medical outcomes.

Principal of Amiruddin Medical College and PGMI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, shared this milestone while addressing a training workshop organized by Surgical Unit 2, LGH on Friday. The workshop was aimed at training postgraduate doctors, with 60 participants from various hospitals across the province in attendance.

Prof. Dr. Waris Farooqa, Principal of Sargodha Medical College, along with Prof. Amna Javed and Associate Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, conducted live demonstrations of the procedures, streamed directly from the operating theater to the classroom, to enhance the learning experience for the trainee doctors.

Medical experts highlighted the benefits of laser proctology, emphasizing its minimally invasive nature, which allows patients to recover quickly with minimal pain and reduced hospital stays.

They noted that traditional methods often discouraged patients, especially women, from seeking timely treatment due to pain and societal stigmas.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged young surgeons to prioritize research, advanced medical education, and specialization to match the expertise of their counterparts in developed countries. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to utilizing maximum resources to introduce modern technologies, ensuring LGH remains a leading medical institution in Pakistan.

The workshop concluded with Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar congratulating Prof. Amna Javed, Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Chaudhry, and their team for organizing the event. He also presented a commemorative shield to Prof. Waris Farooqa in recognition of his contributions.

The event was attended by notable medical professionals, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Dr. Saeed Mahmood, and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Imran, along with a large number of young doctors, reflecting the collaborative effort to elevate medical standards in the country.