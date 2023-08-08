Open Menu

Modern Library For Bahawalpur Lawyers On Cards

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The project for the construction of a modern library for lawyers of Bahawalpur would be completed within two months, said Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The office-bearers of the Bahawalpur Bar Association (BBA) held a meeting with the CJ LHC and discussed matters pertaining to law and the welfare of the lawyer's community, a news release on Tuesday said.

Justice Bhatti also said that the lawyers would also be provided with boxes at the library. He expressed his satisfaction over measures being taken for the welfare of the lawyers' fraternity.

The delegation comprises BBA General Secretary Abid Ali Qureshi, President, Advocate Hamid Akhtar, Vice President, Advocate Rana Shehzad Khalid and executive members including Advocate Umar Rafeeq Bhati, Advocate Aata Muhammad, Advocate Syed Ahmad Tahir and Advocate Mahar Muhammad Ramazan.

