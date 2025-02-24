Modern Lighting System Installed In Kohat Tunnel
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Karim Chitrali, modern lights have been installed in the Kohat Tunnel, after which the tunnel's splendor has been restored even at night.
The installation of the lighting system had improved the traffic besides reducing accident rate significantly, the official sources told APP on Monday.
"The Kohat Tunnel, which had been plagued by inadequate lighting for a long time, has now become a safe and bright travel route once again thanks to the modern lighting system," they added.
The public, social and business circles paid tributes to the DC for this wonderful initiative, adding that thanks to his tireless work and personal interest, an important problem faced by the citizens had been resolved.
The local transporters and passengers said that earlier the accident rate was high due to darkness, while now thanks to modern lights, drivers had better visibility, which made travel safer.
The business community also welcomed the initiative and said that the restoration of lighting in the Kohat Tunnel would promote commercial activities and increase mobility even at night.
APP/azq/378
