"Modern Manuscripts": A Journey Through Profound Calligraphy Of Jamil Naqsh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 08:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Renowned Pakistani artist Jamil Naqsh on Thursday unveiled his masterpieces to immerse art enthusiasts in the captivating world of modern calligraphy at Tanzara Gallery's exhibition, "Modern Manuscripts," featuring the works of contemporary calligraphy maestro that will continue till December 30.

This exclusive exhibit showcases Naqsh's profound exploration of the intricate art of calligraphy, blending tradition and innovation to create a stunning visual narrative.

Jamil Naqsh's brushstrokes dance across the canvas, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of form, colour, and emotion. His deep-rooted understanding of Arabic calligraphy and its spiritual connotations fuels his creative endeavor, resulting in a collection that transcends the boundaries of time.

Naqsh's dedication to pushing the boundaries of calligraphy is evident in each piece. His intricate compositions, born from an in-depth study of lines, invite viewers to delve into the soulful narrative woven by a master artist.

Jamil Naqsh is a Pakistani artist who has been practicing calligraphy for over 50 years. He is considered one of the foremost practitioners of contemporary calligraphy in the world. His works have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the globe, and he has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the art world.

Tanzara Gallery proudly presents "Modern Manuscripts," a testament to Jamil Naqsh's artistic brilliance and his enduring impact on the world of contemporary calligraphy.

The opening reception of the exhibition was held on Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Tanzara Gallery, Islamabad

The art lovers are urged not to miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the brilliance of Jamil Naqsh and his profound contribution to the art world

