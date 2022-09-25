UrduPoint.com

Modern Medical Science, Research Big Challenge For Doctors: Principal PGMI

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said on Sunday that modern medical science and research is not less than a big challenge for young doctors.

While addressing the concluding session of a 2-day course on the guidelines for FCPS, MCP, and DGO, gynecologists students' exam preparation at Lahore General Hospital he said that research and educational activities/book knowledge was imperative to pay constant attention and to take up the habit of hard working & study, adding that the medical students became the best performing doctors in the shortest possible time and prove beneficial to the patients, as well.

Professor Al-freed expressed that the pursuit of medical education required unwavering determination and tireless hard work. He said that awareness about the health of pregnant women, the problems, and their solutions occur during maternity, was the most important responsibility of the gynecologist.

He asserted that doctors should consider their duty as their religious obligation and deal with the above mentioned problems with more determination and zeal during medical education.

Principal PGMI said, in the preparation of a family, mother and child were the basic unit and gynecologists could play an important role in this regard because in the society every year a large number of pregnant women lost their lives due to various complications and lack of awareness during pregnancy.

Professor Dr Muhammad Tayyab and Professor Dr Shehla Baqai delivered the lectures to the participants of the course about the guidance and technical issues regarding their examinations.

