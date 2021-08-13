Modern medical varsity vital for peoples' mental & physical health: Governor Baluchistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said a modern medical university is very important for mental and physical health of the people.

He urged the Vice Chancellor Bolan Medical University Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai and his entire team to make special efforts to provide a strong and stable foundation to the first medical university in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing meeting of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences at the Governor House.

Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai and Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also discussed the performance of Bolan Medical University, the buildings under construction, financial, administrative matters and future strategy.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor said the correct determination of the objectives of any new higher education institution indicates the real destination.

He said that Bolan Medical University has a huge responsibility to ensure a modern scientific health system in the province.