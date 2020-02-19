UrduPoint.com
Modern Methods Being Used For Tax Recovery: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

Modern methods being used for tax recovery: Minister

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government agenda was to serve the people and provide them maximum relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government agenda was to serve the people and provide them maximum relief.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here, which reviewed the matters pertaining to tax recovery.

He said that modern methods were being used for tax recovery which helped in discouraging corrupt elements.

The Minister said there was no place for officers in the department who were not fulfilling the agenda of serving people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

