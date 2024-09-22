Modern methods for family planning under way: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Population Welfare Punjab Director General Saman Roy has said that promising steps have been taken to enable an equal rate of adoption of family planning among men and women through modern methods at the global level.

Men's involvement in family planning programmes is essential to ensure removal of socio-cultural barriers.

She expressed these views in meetings with various delegations. She said that in this regard, by promoting information channels through community workers and telehealth, they would be able to reach them through a network.

The delivery of family planning services has been streamlined. Which for the first time the inclusion of male physicians, hakims, homeopaths, and pharmacies has been made possible. Where women health workers refer women and men, he said that thanks to the method of interval in the birth of children, it has been made possible to achieve the set goals in 28 districts of Punjab.

Most of the family planning programmes in Pakistan are focused only on women, while the opportunities for obtaining information, counseling, and services related to family planning for men are very limited. Undoubtedly, in most households, the decisions of the husband, the head of the family, are given priority.

Family planning shows that the knowledge and awareness of everyone has a direct and significant impact on women's use of contraceptives.

The DG said that Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to adopt modern methods of family planning through conscious mutual consultation, access to quality information and services. Facilities are being provided rapidly in the districts.