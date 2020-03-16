Modern mobile health unit handed over to health deptt Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) on Monday handed over a most modern mobile health unit (Karwan-e-Sehat) worth Rs 80 million to the health department Hafizabad.

On the occasion, PHFMC district manager Nawazish Ali said the unique mobile health unit was equipped with all sorts of medical facilities including Ultrasound, X-ray, ECG and Laboratory.

Moreover, gynecological facilities would also be made available in the unit and it would provide medical facilities to patients at their doorsteps in remote areas.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, PTI leader ex-MNA Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib thanked the Chief Minister Punjab for providing this unique gift to the masses of the district.