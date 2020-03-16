UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Mobile Health Unit Handed Over To Health Deptt Hafizabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

Modern mobile health unit handed over to health deptt Hafizabad

Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) on Monday handed over a most modern mobile health unit (Karwan-e-Sehat) worth Rs 80 million to the health department Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) on Monday handed over a most modern mobile health unit (Karwan-e-Sehat) worth Rs 80 million to the health department Hafizabad.

On the occasion, PHFMC district manager Nawazish Ali said the unique mobile health unit was equipped with all sorts of medical facilities including Ultrasound, X-ray, ECG and Laboratory.

Moreover, gynecological facilities would also be made available in the unit and it would provide medical facilities to patients at their doorsteps in remote areas.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, PTI leader ex-MNA Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib thanked the Chief Minister Punjab for providing this unique gift to the masses of the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Mobile Company Hafizabad Mehdi Hassan All Million

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

6 minutes ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

51 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Russia's Military Cooper ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.