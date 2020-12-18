Modern monitoring system launched to improve police performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A modern monitoring system has been launched for supervisory officers under which DPOs, DSPs and other supervisory officers will be able to effectively monitor the professional affairs of police stations.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir said this while talking to officers while presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office here on Friday.

He said the Monitoring Dashboard had integrated all the matters of police stations including personnel, crime, investigation, security, patrolling, inspection, discipline and police station records under modern system and DPOs and DSPs will be able to easily and effectively monitor all the above mentioned matters of police stations under their administration from the dashboard.

He further said the monitoring dashboard had also been integrated with the police station record management and human resource management system and as soon as an FIR was registered in any police station, the concerned supervisory officers would be alerted on the monitoring dashboard.

The pilot project of Monitoring Dashboard was initially being launched in six districts of Kasur, Narowal, Jhang, Mianwali, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan from January 1, 2021 and the system would be activated in all other districts of the province.

DPOs and DSPs of Kasur, Narowal, Jhang, Mianwali, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

Answering their questions, DIG IT Waqas Nazir said that with the activation of Monitoring Dashboard System, timely steps would be taken for further improvement in the professional affairs of police stations. He further said that in the light of feedback received from the pilot project, if further upgrading was required in the working of the Monitoring Dashboard, it would be expedited.

He further said that all the officers should make maximum use of the pilot project during the test run and also give feedback on further improvement so that the monitoring dashboard could be further improved.

