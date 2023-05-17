UrduPoint.com

Modern Nursing Courses To Be Introduced: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Modern nursing courses to be introduced: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Wednesday said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences were being introduced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Wednesday said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences were being introduced.

He, as a chief guest, was addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of World Nursing Day at Allama Iqbal Medical College here.

He said that the nursing department was backbone of the medical field. "We have to give nursing its due respect," he added.

He said that nursing sector was the first priority of the government. He said that under the leadership of Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, nurses in Jinnah Hospital were providing the best services to patients.

He said that communication skills of nurses would be improved during the modern courses of nurses.

The minister paid tribute to the nurses for their excellent services.

The Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College said that a nurse in any hospital was a sign of better treatment of the patient. He said there was an urgent need for reforms in the field of nursing. Professor Nadeem highly appreciated the services of nurses on the occasion of the World Nursing Day.

On this occasion cake was also cut in connection with World Nursing Day. Later, the minister led an awareness walk in connection with the World Hypertension Day.

Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, DG Nursing Dr. Munaza Cheema and a large number of nurses serving at Jinnah Hospital participated in the session.

Related Topics

World Punjab Government Best

Recent Stories

Man murdered in Taxila

Man murdered in Taxila

3 minutes ago
 18 beggars caught in Faisalabad

18 beggars caught in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Four of a family shot dead in Rajanpur

Four of a family shot dead in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago
 Amsterdam Police Say Arrested 14 Climate Activists ..

Amsterdam Police Say Arrested 14 Climate Activists for Protesting in University

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal fires broadside on Modi for turning IIOJK ..

Mushaal fires broadside on Modi for turning IIOJK into fortress, gigantic prison ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Trade Reach About $45Bln in 2022 - ..

Russia-Belarus Trade Reach About $45Bln in 2022 - Lavrov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.