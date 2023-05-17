Modern nursing courses to be introduced: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Wednesday said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences were being introduced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Wednesday said that modern courses for nurses under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences were being introduced.

He, as a chief guest, was addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of World Nursing Day at Allama Iqbal Medical College here.

He said that the nursing department was backbone of the medical field. "We have to give nursing its due respect," he added.

He said that nursing sector was the first priority of the government. He said that under the leadership of Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, nurses in Jinnah Hospital were providing the best services to patients.

He said that communication skills of nurses would be improved during the modern courses of nurses.

The minister paid tribute to the nurses for their excellent services.

The Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College said that a nurse in any hospital was a sign of better treatment of the patient. He said there was an urgent need for reforms in the field of nursing. Professor Nadeem highly appreciated the services of nurses on the occasion of the World Nursing Day.

On this occasion cake was also cut in connection with World Nursing Day. Later, the minister led an awareness walk in connection with the World Hypertension Day.

Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, DG Nursing Dr. Munaza Cheema and a large number of nurses serving at Jinnah Hospital participated in the session.