Modern Paeds emergency ward inaugurated in civil hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jasmhoro Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani and the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Wednesday inaugurated state of the art 50-bed computerized pediatric emergency ward in civil hospital Hyderabad.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram said civil hospital Hyderabad was providing best medical and treatment facilities to almost 25 million people of the province.

He said newly established Pediatric emergency ward was equipped with modern machinery where all kind of treatment facilities would be provided to the children.

The Medical Superintendent, Liaquat Medical Hospital Hyderabad, Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro said newly established emergency facility for children in Sindh was a basic need and with the personal interest of provincial Health Minister government had provided this facility to the people of Sindh.

The Director (Admin) Abdul Sattar Jatoi in his briefing said that the management of civil hospital Hyderabad had requested the Sindh government to establish a separate Pediatric emergency ward apart from general emergency ward so that children could be given emergency treatment without any hindrance.

He said the provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, in response of our request granted immediate approval for establishment of modern Pediatric ward with computerize facilities.

Jatoi said in newly established ward specialist doctors, nursing and paramedical staff had been hired to provide modern treatment facilities to the ailing children while separate counters had been set up for facilitating the people.