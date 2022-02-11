Modern police facilitation center established in Islamabad

Islamabad police have set up a modern facilitation center at sector F-6/1 to provide multiple services to people round the clock related to police department

The facilitation center would provide traffic services including driving licenses, learner's permit, motor car license, LTV and HTV license, PSV license, tractor driving license, duplicate driving license, driving license verification, renewal of driving permit, renewal of driving license of other provinces and international driving permits, said a news release.

Likewise, other police services including police verification, vehicles verification, security verification for employment, employer registration, foreigner registration, missing documents reports, copy of FIR, Foreign police certificate, crime report, tenant registration, violence against women report, child abuse report and police character certificate.

The center would provide drive thru service to attain driving license while females to be provided services on priority.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the facilitation center has been set up for convenience of citizens. He said that all resources would be used to provide better services to people and ensure protection to their lives and property.