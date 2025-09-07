Modern police line to be set up for traffic wing: CCPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has announced the establishment of a separate and modern Police Line exclusively for the traffic police to enhance their operational efficiency and ensure smoother traffic flow across Faisalabad.

During a visit to various proposed sites, the CPO was accompanied by SSP Operations, CTO Faisalabad, SP Madina Division, the Building Incharge, and other senior police officials. The team inspected key locations including the Police Rest House, Mansoorabad Police Station, and Khannuana Bypass Chowk, where the new facilities are under consideration.

The CPO thoroughly reviewed the proposed sites and received a comprehensive briefing from the Building Incharge.

He emphasized the crucial role played by the traffic police in maintaining order on the roads and stated that a dedicated, well-equipped infrastructure is essential to meet their operational demands.

He further noted that the site selection process was being carried out with great care, taking into account factors such as accessibility, security, and the availability of modern amenities.

“The initiative aims to provide traffic police with an improved and purpose-built working environment that will not only enhance their performance but also lead to more effective traffic management across the city,” the CPO added.