Open Menu

Modern Police Line To Be Set Up For Traffic Wing: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Modern police line to be set up for traffic wing: CCPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has announced the establishment of a separate and modern Police Line exclusively for the traffic police to enhance their operational efficiency and ensure smoother traffic flow across Faisalabad.

During a visit to various proposed sites, the CPO was accompanied by SSP Operations, CTO Faisalabad, SP Madina Division, the Building Incharge, and other senior police officials. The team inspected key locations including the Police Rest House, Mansoorabad Police Station, and Khannuana Bypass Chowk, where the new facilities are under consideration.

The CPO thoroughly reviewed the proposed sites and received a comprehensive briefing from the Building Incharge.

He emphasized the crucial role played by the traffic police in maintaining order on the roads and stated that a dedicated, well-equipped infrastructure is essential to meet their operational demands.

He further noted that the site selection process was being carried out with great care, taking into account factors such as accessibility, security, and the availability of modern amenities.

“The initiative aims to provide traffic police with an improved and purpose-built working environment that will not only enhance their performance but also lead to more effective traffic management across the city,” the CPO added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan