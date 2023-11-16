Open Menu

Modern Policing Plays Key Role To Control Crime: RPO

Published November 16, 2023

The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, said on Thursday that modern policing has played an important role in crime prevention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, said on Thursday that modern policing has played an important role in crime prevention.

RPO expressed these views during his visit to the Lodhran district. DPO Lodhran Hassam bin Iqbal welcomed RPO Multan.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, along with the DPO, visited police stations in City, Jalla Arain, the Traffic Office, and Service Center Lodhran.

During the visit to the police station city and Jalla Arain, the RPO made a detailed review of the police station, front desk, and warehouse.

He said that police stations were being equipped with modern requirements, and all resources were being utilized to make the environment of police stations people-friendly.

He said that all police systems, including service delivery, were being digitalized, and he added that modern policing measures will continue to improve efficiency further.

Service centres were excellent examples of modern policing and striving to make the service delivery process easier, he concluded.

