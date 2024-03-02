Open Menu

Modern Procedure Started At Mayo Hospital For Kidney Stone Treatment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Modern procedure started at Mayo Hospital for kidney stone treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Mayo Hospital has introduced a modern procedure for the treatment of kidney stones, known as Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL).

According to sources in the hospital on Saturday, Professor Dr. Fawad Nasrullah, Chairman of the Urology Department, spearheaded this initiative, aiming to provide comprehensive stone removal solutions.

Under this procedure, a minimally invasive approach is adopted, wherein a small incision is made in the lower back, allowing for the insertion of a tube equipped with a microscopic camera and advanced surgical instruments. This enables precise identification and removal of kidney stones, which can be fragmented and drained effectively.

Professor Fawad Nasrullah emphasized the efficiency of the procedure, highlighting that it can be completed within one and a half to two hours, with patients being discharged after a short postoperative observation period.

He attributed the revival of this treatment option to the efforts of Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz of King Edward Medical University, who facilitated the reinstatement of PCNL at Mayo Hospital.

The reintroduction of PCNL comes as a relief for patients, offering them a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical interventions. Professor Nasrullah reaffirmed the commitment of the Urology Department to provide comprehensive care, in line with the healthcare policies of the Punjab Government.

Furthermore, he urged fellow physicians to stay abreast of modern treatment modalities, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest advancements in medical science. With this latest development, Mayo Hospital aims to alleviate the suffering of individuals afflicted with kidney-related ailments, reaffirming its dedication to providing accessible and cutting-edge healthcare services.

